Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal boss Shonda Rhimes makes move to Netflix

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.

The streaming service announced that Rhimes’ Shondaland production company is moving to Netflix.

Ted Sarandos attending the Crown Premiere in London (PA)

Her shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder will still continue to air on American network, ABC.

Rhimes said in a statement that she was grateful to the network for giving her career a start, but she was looking forward to expanding her audience and “creative identity” with Netflix.

She said: “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company.”

I love these human beings. #SCANDAL 701 table read today. I cannot WAIT to show you what we have in store... pic.twitter.com/QewRFhbTnx — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 20, 2017

She credited Sarandos, who is Netflix’s chief content officer, with providing a “clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix”.

She went on: “He understood what I was looking for, the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”

Viola Davis, right, and Shonda Rhimes, pose with the Norman Lear achievement award in television at the 27th annual Producers Guild Awards in 2016 (Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images)

Sarandos said: “Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television.

“Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best.

“I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart, she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

The news release also did not state how long Rhimes and her company would produce series for Netflix.

Rhimes, 47, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, all for her work on her hit show, Grey’s Anatomy. The long-running series begins its 14th season next month.