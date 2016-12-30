Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo welcomes third child

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a baby boy into the family.

The American actress revealed the news on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of the baby and her husband Chris Ivery.

❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

In the caption, Ellen revealed the child has been named Eli Christopher, and joked Chris had “just fell a notch, I’ve got a new guy”.

Eli is the couple’s third child and first boy.