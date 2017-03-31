Grey-haired Brad Pitt charismatic in trailer for Netflix film War Machine

A grey-haired and charismatic Brad Pitt leaves a lasting impression as he appears in the latest trailer as a US general for new Netflix film War Machine.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars in the provocative satire as General Glen McMahon, a respected soldier and the commander of US and Nato forces in Afghanistan who is tasked with cleaning up the mess left behind in the previous eight years of the war.

Brad is fired-up and well-groomed as he urges his troops: “We are here to build, to protect, to support the civilian population – to that end, you must avoid killing at all costs.

“We can’t help them and kill them at the same time. It just ain’t humanly possible.”

Slated as a parody film based on reality, it is said to cross the fine line between the two and delve into the politics of war.

Brad’s character, complete with squinting eyes and jutting jaw, is based on former commander of forces General Stanley McChrystal.

He was brought down by a journalist’s expose in which he mocked civilian government officials including then-vice president Joe Biden and indirectly expressed disappointment in Barack Obama.

He later apologised and resigned from his role.

War Machine (Francois Duhamel)

The Netflix original film sees Hollywood star Brad take the popular leap from the cinema to the streaming service, following in the footsteps of the likes of House Of Cards’ Kevin Spacey and Stranger Things’ Winona Ryder.

The actor also served as producer on the film, which was directed by David Michod and was inspired by Michael Hastings’ best-selling book The Operators: The Wild And Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan.

The star-studded cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Will Poulter and Sir Ben Kingsley.

War Machine will launch on Netflix on May 26.