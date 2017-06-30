Green Day singer took a stroll around Dublin and there's one thing he's not happy about

Green Day took to the stage of Dublin’s Kilmainham Goal last night to the delight of fans.

But before they American band entertained the crowd with hits such as Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Wake Me Up when September Ends they took a little walk around Dublin.

On their little stroll, lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong decided to stop by the pub where he played their first Irish gig in 1991.

As he couldn’t remember the name of the venue, he took to social media to ask his Irish fans.

“December 1991 we played Dublin Ireland above above a pub. For the life of me I can't remember the name of the pub. I know they called the gig above the pub "the attic" but what was the actual name of the pub?? does anyone remember?” he captioned the photo.

Turns out, the live music venue - which was once the White Horse Inn - has been turned into a Starbucks and he’s not very happy about it.

“Ugh. it's now a starbucks.. Sorrow,” he updated the post.

“I have a great memory of playing there.no one was allowed to dance in fear of the roof caving in and everyone was so friendly. Maybe we should rush the starbucks and play a gig there?!”

the old white horse inn? A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Post gig, he posted this photo thanking the capital for the hospitality.