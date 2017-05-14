Great year for British TV, says The Crown's Jared Harris

The Crown star Jared Harris said he would be rooting for his own show at the Bafta TV Awards, where it is leading the nominations with five nods.

The star added it has been a stellar year for British television, saying: “It comes down to the quality of the scripts and the tremendous body of good performances, good crews, good craftsmen here, they are taking advantage of it.”

A prize for the big budget Netflix show would be the first for the streaming service and Jared said the show benefited from the huge amount of money spent on it.

He said: “If you committed to doing this show and you had a couple of walls that wobbled they would feel cheated. If you’re doing a show in this world, part of it is the grandeur.”

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who play Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in the series, arrived together, with Claire sporting a black lace gown.

Claire is nominated alongside Thirteen’s Jodie Comer, NW’s Nikki Amuka-Bird and Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire.

Jared and John Lithgow are both nominated in the supporting actor category for their turns as King George VI and Winston Churchill respectively, while their co-star Vanessa Kirby is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Princess Margaret.

The Crown is also nominated for the best drama prize, alongside The Durrells, Happy Valley and War & Peace.

Other stars stepping out at the awards included Gillian Anderson, who was spotted arriving on the red carpet on crutches, wearing a long floral gown.

Gillian Anderson (Ian West/PA)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Scarlett Moffatt arrived in a short black dress, accompanied by her mother and former Gogglebox co-star Betty.

The Witness For The Prosecution star Kim Cattrall said she was wearing a special pin to raise awareness about the lack of roles for older actresses.

The former Sex And The City star, 60, said she is appreciating the work she is now getting in Europe.

She said: “They know what to do with women my age, we should get the great leading roles that men get.”