Great British Bake Off fans split on new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Back to Showbiz Home

The news that Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig have been signed up as The Great British Bake Off’s hosts has been trending on Twitter.

Noel Fielding
Noel Fielding is a hit signing with some fans (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fans of the baking contest, which had its final run on the BBC in 2016, were unsure about the new line-up of stars at Channel 4, which also includes Prue Leith as Paul Hollywood’s partner in judging the bakers’ efforts.

Comedian Noel was the most talked about signing for the new series, splitting opinion among the programme’s loyal viewers.

But others were not so convinced it was a good idea.

Another fan referenced the BBC’s recent recasting of Top Gear’s stars which ended with Chris Evans quitting the car series.

Others were more willing to give Noel a chance in the role.

However, one viewer wondered whether the comedian agreed to the gig for the freebies on offer.

Noel is best known for the surreal BBC comedy The Mighty Boosh and was a team captain on music game show Never Mind The Buzzcocks until it ended in 2015.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Great British Bake Off, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz