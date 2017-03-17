Great British Bake Off fans split on new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

The news that Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig have been signed up as The Great British Bake Off’s hosts has been trending on Twitter.

Noel Fielding is a hit signing with some fans (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fans of the baking contest, which had its final run on the BBC in 2016, were unsure about the new line-up of stars at Channel 4, which also includes Prue Leith as Paul Hollywood’s partner in judging the bakers’ efforts.

Won't be watching the new bake off on C4. Judges fine, but presenters...disappointing. Guess the target audience is slightly different! — Emma T (@ETusty) March 16, 2017

Sandi Toskvig, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood?! So random, I'll have to watch at least once #GBBO #C4 #bakeoff — Caroline Allan (@cfcallaghan) March 16, 2017

Comedian Noel was the most talked about signing for the new series, splitting opinion among the programme’s loyal viewers.

Noel Fielding on Bake Off?! Brave move from Channel 4. Hopefully they'll give him the freedom to be himself as he could be brilliant #GBBO — NatNat (@nats626) March 16, 2017

Noel fielding hosting bake off is like all my dreams coming true at once. — Gab Mills. (@ohmygaibrielle) March 16, 2017

noel fielding is hosting bake off and everything is suddenly right in the world — becca (@swimddeep) March 16, 2017

I was so adamant I wasn't going to watch the new bake off but noel fielding is hosting so I'm going to HAVE to goddam — E ☯️ (@estherfindlay) March 16, 2017

But others were not so convinced it was a good idea.

Not sure I like the new line up for Great British Bake Off — Steph (@cameroncams1) March 16, 2017

Another fan referenced the BBC’s recent recasting of Top Gear’s stars which ended with Chris Evans quitting the car series.

Did nobody learn anything from the Top Gear fiasco?! #bakeoff — Jemma Beedie (@jemmasaid) March 16, 2017

Others were more willing to give Noel a chance in the role.

Noel @noelfielding11 is going to present the Great British Bake Off i dont know whether to cry! is it lunacy or genius #booshbakeoff — B-sidemyself (@Julespestano) March 16, 2017

Ok guys, c'mon. Sandi Toksvig & Noel Fielding may be a strange pairing to host Great British Bake Off, but give Noel some slack yeah? #GGBO — Laura Gardner (@LGardner_7) March 16, 2017

However, one viewer wondered whether the comedian agreed to the gig for the freebies on offer.

@noelfielding11 did your agent just call you up and say; 'If you take this job, you get access to hella cake. #bakeoff — Samuel Jones (@SamuelJones18) March 16, 2017

Noel is best known for the surreal BBC comedy The Mighty Boosh and was a team captain on music game show Never Mind The Buzzcocks until it ended in 2015.