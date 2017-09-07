Graydon Carter to step down as Vanity Fair editor after 25 years

Graydon Carter is stepping down as editor of Vanity Fair after 25 years at the helm.

The journalist, who began his tenure at the US magazine in July 1992, will depart at the end of the year.

Graydon Carter (Yui Mok/PA)

He said in a statement: “I’ve loved every moment of my time here and I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do.

“I’m now eager to try out this ‘third act’ thing that my contemporaries have been telling me about, and I figure I’d better get a jump on it.”

Carter will stay on long enough to oversee the planning of the 2018 edition of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, the magazine’s annual triple-gatefold cover that he established in 1995.

Found these women waiting for me when I got home!@VanityFair Hollywood Issue pic.twitter.com/x36lihCeOg — Brian Perry (@Road2Oscars) February 25, 2017

The issue is followed by the magazine’s annual star-studded Oscar party.

He added: “I’ve had the most extraordinarily talented staff, which has made my longevity in this job possible.

“Indeed, many of the senior staff at the magazine have worked alongside me for my whole time here. We built a magazine with sophistication, wit, and an international outlook, on a bedrock of solid journalism. And Vanity Fair has been tremendously profitable. I don’t think there’s a monthly magazine anywhere with a greater reach.”

Graydon Carter (Edmond Terakopian/PA)

It was during Carter’s tenure that former FBI official Mark Felt unmasked himself in the magazine as Deep Throat, the secret source for The Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein during their investigation of the Watergate scandal.

He also oversaw the 2007 Africa Issue, which was co-produced with guest editor Bono and featured 20 different covers including Maya Angelou, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Warren Buffett, Barack Obama, Iman, Oprah Winfrey, Muhammed Ali, and Bill and Melinda Gates.

He also created the magazine’s annual New Establishment list of leaders of the information, entertainment, and technology worlds and the corresponding New Establishment Summit and gave columns to writers including Christopher Hitchens, James Wolcott, and Dominick Dunne.

The most recent cover of the magazine features Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle, with a corresponding interview in which she declares: “We are in love”.

October cover star Meghan Markle may be just the perfect woman for Britain’s iconoclastic royal https://t.co/3XHI3zRLnS pic.twitter.com/lriNBSfHgS — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 5, 2017

A replacement for Carter is yet to be announced.