Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five founding member charged with murder

A founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been charged with stabbing a man to death.

Nathaniel Glover, known as The Kidd Creole, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of a 55-year-old homeless man in New York City, police said.

The hip-hop pioneer, 57, who lives in the Bronx, was among those who formed the band in 1976. They went on to find fame in the 1980s with hit songs The Message and White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It).

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said officers received an emergency call to the scene in Manhattan on Tuesday shortly before midnight.

They found the victim with multiple stab wounds and he was taken to Bellevue hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five became the first hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.