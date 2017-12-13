Grand Tour hosts battle it out in epic race from New York to Niagara Falls

Richard Hammond does not let being a wheelchair stop him racing from New York to Niagara Falls in the next episode of The Grand Tour.

The presenter injured his knee when he crashed in an electric supercar as he shot scenes for the programme in Switzerland in June.

A sneak peek at the second instalment of series two shows Hammond hobbling on crutches and sitting in a wheelchair as he joins co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May to take on the epic race from central New York to the Canadian border.

The clip from the episode, which is called The Fall Guys, sees Clarkson glide off in a 647 horsepower Ford GT while May and Hammond travel on public transport, including a plane and a bus.

Celebrity Face Off also returns with a bang as cricketer Kevin Pietersen and baseball’s Brian Wilson go head-to-head to find the world’s fastest person who makes a living from hitting and catching small balls.

The episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video from this Friday December 15.