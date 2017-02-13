Grammys fashion: Adele wows on the red carpet looking gorgeous in green

Adele turned heads on the Grammys red carpet as she arrived wearing an olive green dress from French fashion house Givenchy.

The Hello singer, 28, who usually wears black, was also a winner off the red carpet as she won two early awards at the prestigious music ceremony, scooping best pop solo performance for Hello and best pop vocal album for 25.

Adele (Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images)

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, made her own fashion statement in a colourful gown from Balmain.

Joy Villa (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The back of the dress had the word “Trump” written on it.

Irish singer Enya, who normally keeps a low profile, made a rare appearance as she took to the red carpet in a demure white gown, with a beaded top half.

Enya (Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images)

Singer and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood also turned heads in a sparkly red gown.