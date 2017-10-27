Graham Norton kicking bank holiday off in style with a star-studded line up
Graham Norton is kicking the bank holiday weekend off in style with a star-studded line up.
On tonight's show we have @Caradelevingne, @AdamSandler, #EmmaThompson, #ClaireFoy & music from @officialmoz! @BBCOne 10:35pm #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/faZwn8c6vf— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) October 27, 2017
Emma Thompson and Adam Sandler will be joining Mr Norton on the couch tonight to talk about their new movie Netflix movie The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).
Here's hoping he gets distracted and starts talking all things Happy Gilmore though.
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is now streaming on Netflix and in select theaters. pic.twitter.com/uR7Pwt9VN3— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2017
Cara Delevigne and Claire Foy will also make an appearance; Claire, fresh off the set of Netflix favourite The Crown and top model Cara is sure to speak about her run in with Harvey Weinstein.
Plus music on the night is from Morrissey who will be singing his new track Spent the Day in Bed.
The singer just announced a full UK and Irish tour this morning.
You can catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One at 11.05pm.
