Graham Norton kicking bank holiday off in style with a star-studded line up

Graham Norton is kicking the bank holiday weekend off in style with a star-studded line up.

Emma Thompson and Adam Sandler will be joining Mr Norton on the couch tonight to talk about their new movie Netflix movie The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

Here's hoping he gets distracted and starts talking all things Happy Gilmore though.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is now streaming on Netflix and in select theaters. pic.twitter.com/uR7Pwt9VN3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2017

Cara Delevigne and Claire Foy will also make an appearance; Claire, fresh off the set of Netflix favourite The Crown and top model Cara is sure to speak about her run in with Harvey Weinstein.

On Graham Norton airing tomorrow with the wonderful Emma Thompson, @adamsandler and Claire Foy Aka The Queen ❤️x A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Plus music on the night is from Morrissey who will be singing his new track Spent the Day in Bed.

The singer just announced a full UK and Irish tour this morning.

You can catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One at 11.05pm.

.