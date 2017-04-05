Graham Norton is back and here’s who’s lined up

After what feels like forever, Graham Norton is back on our tellys this Friday night.

The famous chat show is now in its 21st series and here’s who will be joining Graham to kick it all off.

Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman will popping by to chatting about their new film 'Going in Style'.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will be making an appearance to talk all things Decline and Fall, the TV mini-series he is currently starring in.

Finally, Take That will be treating us to a track from their new album, Wonderland.

Our Friday nights are complete again!
By Anna O'Donoghue

