Government to waive VAT on X Factor winner’s charity single

VAT collected on The X Factor winner’s song will go to charity for the seventh year in succession, Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced.

The announcement means children’s charities Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase will receive 100% of the profits from the sales.

Mr Hammond said: “These amazing organisations do such valuable work helping children with life-threatening conditions and supporting their families to cope in extremely challenging circumstances.

“Every song bought will help to fund their vital work.”

The Government has previously waived the VAT on other charity singles, including the 2016 Jo Cox Foundation single, the 2015 Save the Children single and the 2011 Military Wives Choir single.
