Gossip Girl's Penn marries Domino Kirke

Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has officially tied the knot with Domino Kirke – sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke.

Domino shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress, gazing lovingly into Penn’s eyes with the caption “married”.

✨Married ✨ A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake. Because, obviously.

@laelcakes Thank you for the vegan, gluten free magic that was our wedding cake 🌹#laelcakes #rosewater #orangeblossom #lavender #chocolate A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

Another Kirke sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place.

Jemima also herself chimed in over Twitter:

Congratulations ya shitheads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way! — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) February 27, 2017

As well as acting, 30-year-old Penn is also the frontman for his band MOTHXR.