Gossip Girl's Penn marries Domino Kirke

Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has officially tied the knot with Domino Kirke – sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke.

Domino shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress, gazing lovingly into Penn’s eyes with the caption “married”.

✨Married ✨

A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on

She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake. Because, obviously.

Another Kirke sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place.

Jemima also herself chimed in over Twitter:

As well as acting, 30-year-old Penn is also the frontman for his band MOTHXR.
