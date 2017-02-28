Gossip Girl's Penn marries Domino Kirke
28/02/2017 - 17:21:40Back to Showbiz Home
Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has officially tied the knot with Domino Kirke – sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke.
Domino shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress, gazing lovingly into Penn’s eyes with the caption “married”.
She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake. Because, obviously.
Another Kirke sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place.
When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called "Pants," as Cassius goes for "That Dude from #incubus" and Jemima experiments with "Off to Therapy!" Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.
Jemima also herself chimed in over Twitter:
Congratulations ya shitheads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way!— Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) February 27, 2017
As well as acting, 30-year-old Penn is also the frontman for his band MOTHXR.
Join the conversation - comment here