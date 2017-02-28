Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley is married and officially off the market
Gossip Girl heart-throb Penn Badgley has gotten married and is officially off the market.
His lonely days are gone as he wed Domino Kirke in a courthouse in Brooklyn.
Domino Kirke is Jemima Kirke's sister of Girls fame.
Gossip Girl, Girls, they clearly have a lot in common?
They reportedly said "I do" among close friends and family who caught a few snaps for social media.
Congratulations ya shitheads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way!— Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) February 27, 2017
