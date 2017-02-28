Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley is married and officially off the market

Gossip Girl heart-throb Penn Badgley has gotten married and is officially off the market.

His lonely days are gone as he wed Domino Kirke in a courthouse in Brooklyn.

Domino Kirke is Jemima Kirke's sister of Girls fame.

Gossip Girl, Girls, they clearly have a lot in common?

They reportedly said "I do" among close friends and family who caught a few snaps for social media.

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤

✨Married ✨

