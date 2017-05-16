Gossip Girl comeback 'not gonna happen', says Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick has dashed the hopes of Gossip Girl fans by insisting the much-loved show will not be making a comeback.

The British actor played privileged bad boy Chuck Bass in the Manhattan-set drama, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and was a huge success.

Asked about the chance of it returning, Ed told the Radio Times: “Nah, that’s not gonna happen.

“I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing Will And Grace, they’ve done Gilmore Girls.

“But it’s such a strange thing to think about.

Ed Westwick (John Stillwell/PA)

“It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”

Gossip Girl was an instant hit and turned Ed and his castmates – including Blake Lively and Taylor Momsen – into stars overnight.

But the 29-year-old admitted he would do some things differently if he could do it all over again.

He said: “It blew up very quickly and New York latched on to it – we were a bit of a darling of the city.

“There’s even a Gossip Girl Day! I’ve no idea what happens on that day, but Mayor (Michael) Bloomberg came down to the set and gave us the proclamation.

Blake Lively (Lionel Hahn/PA)

“We were encouraged to go and do TV shows and magazines. And when you’re young you don’t really understand what’s going on behind the scenes.

“I didn’t have a publicist until the last year of it, but some of the cast were vying to see who broke out first – whatever.

“It’s a funny thing because you don’t know if you’re making the right decision, and there are things I would have done differently.”

Ed – who said after Gossip Girl “there hasn’t been the greatest amount of (script) material coming through” – has now been cast in new BBC2 comedy White Gold.

He plays Vincent Swan, a brash, Thatcher-era double-glazing salesman.

The Radio Times is on sale on Tuesday.