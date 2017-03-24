Gorillaz fans 'emotional' at first listen to new album
Gorillaz fans got their first listen to the virtual band’s new album on Thursday evening and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.
The band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, had announced that they would release new studio album Humanz on April 28 and treated fans to a preview on BBC Radio 1 and via Instagram.
Many of those listening to the tracks admitted to feeling emotional about the new music.
Gorillaz new tracks got me all emotional— 🦆 (@itisyims) March 23, 2017
ahhhhhhhh i'm crying!! new song of Gorillaz on @BBCR1 it's beautiful 😭❤️— Inez ♀️ (@inez_bellamy) March 23, 2017
Gonna play this track at my wedding ✨💖#andromeda #gorillaz— Kevin✨Wondercon D29 (@KevinEleventh) March 23, 2017
People listening to the Gorillaz tracks said that the long wait between albums had been worthwhile.
@BBCR1 @Damonalbarn @gorillaz I've waited so long, I can't believe it's actually happening, what a tune that was— Aiden worthington (@AidenW123) March 23, 2017
Waiting 6 years was completely worth it for new Gorillaz music— Lewis Prangnell (@lewisprangnell) March 23, 2017
I'd like to thank the music gods today for giving us plebs Damon Albarn and blessing us with new Gorillaz tracks.— Shawny Reds (@Diana_MarielG) March 23, 2017
Songs Andromeda and Saturnz Barz went down particularly well.
Oh god @gorillaz new song Andromeda sounds amazing!— Toqen (@TheToqen) March 23, 2017
Saturnz barz might be the greatest song I've ever heard #gorillaz— David Sorrells (@Daudi_MuadDib) March 23, 2017
Others said that the songs were everything they expected from the group.
Wowowowowowowow that Gorillaz track was actually beaut. Sounds like classic Gorillaz and that's exactly what we need right now— ˗ˏˋ Ed Bentley ˊˎ˗ (@eddy_ajb) March 23, 2017
The group, who are known for their distinctive animated image and videos, posted a number of pictures of album artwork to their Instagram account when the announcement about the new album was made.
