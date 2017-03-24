Gorillaz fans 'emotional' at first listen to new album

Gorillaz fans got their first listen to the virtual band’s new album on Thursday evening and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

The band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, had announced that they would release new studio album Humanz on April 28 and treated fans to a preview on BBC Radio 1 and via Instagram.

Gorillaz
Gorillaz made a welcome return (Parlophone Records/PA)

Many of those listening to the tracks admitted to feeling emotional about the new music.

People listening to the Gorillaz tracks said that the long wait between albums had been worthwhile.

Songs Andromeda and Saturnz Barz went down particularly well.

Others said that the songs were everything they expected from the group.

#2D #HUMANZ

A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz) on

The group, who are known for their distinctive animated image and videos, posted a number of pictures of album artwork to their Instagram account when the announcement about the new album was made.
