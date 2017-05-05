Gorillaz fail to topple Ed Sheeran from top of album chart

Gorillaz first studio album in seven years has failed to topple Ed Sheeran off the top of the UK charts.

The singer-songwriter’s Divide maintains its position at number one for the ninth straight week, with the virtual band’s Humanz landing at number two – their fourth top 10 album.

Despite outperforming Ed on physical and download platforms, the Shape Of You singer’s popularity on streaming services meant Damon Albarn & co failed in their dethroning bid.

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Divide is now Ed’s longest unbroken stint at number one in the Official Albums Charts, surpassing the eight consecutive weeks Multiply picked up.

Elsewhere in the top five, Rag’n'Bone Man’s Human maintains its position in third, Steps’ Tears On The Dancefloor is at four and Kendrick Lamar’s Damn drops to fifth.

Meanwhile, Miami-based DJ Khaled’s collaborative I’m The One – which features Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne – knocked Clean Bandit’s Symphony ft Zara Larsson off the top of the Official Singles Chart.

DJ Khaled (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It marks DJ Khaled’s first UK number one and ends a prolific seven months for British artists as he becomes the first international act to reach the top of the singles chart since The Chainsmokers in September.

Ed’s Shape Of You and Galway Girl remain in the top five, with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s Despcaito, which translates as Slowly, sandwiched between in fourth.