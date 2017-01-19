Gorillaz are back with a Trump protest song

British band Gorillaz have debuted their first track in five years, believed to be an anti-Trump song to mark tomorrow’s inauguration of Donald Trump.

Hallelujah Money, which features singer Benjamin Clementine, explores the themes of power, big business and humanity and went live on YouTube on Thursday.

A still from the video (Gorillaz/PA)

Lyrics include “It is love / That is the root of all evil,” and “Best way to protect our tree / Is by building walls / Walls like unicorns in full glory and galore / Even stronger than the walls of Jericho,” which seems to be a reference to Trump’s election campaign claim that he would build a wall between the US and Mexico.

Bassist Murdoc Niccals said: “In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now p*** on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”

Fans of the group were pleased to hear that they were back.

When all seems dark, sometimes we get a new #gorillaz song, anew #Logan trailer, and hope for #HellboyIII all in one day. — Steve Chesworth (@stevezeee83) January 19, 2017

Going to take some warming up to #Gorillaz new song. But I must say, it's been a long six years. #hallelujahmoney — Alexandra Moher (@AlexandraMoher) January 19, 2017

Gorillaz, created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, released their last single in 2012 with DoYaThing and are due to put out a new, as yet untitled, album later this year.