Gordon Ramsay joked about Dawson's Creek on The Nightly Show...and James Van Der Beek was cool with it

Actor James Van Der Beek let Gordon Ramsay joke about his role on Dawson’s Creek, hours after talk of the teen show led to an awkward television interview.

The star was happy to be reminded of a scene where he broke down in tears, as he spoke to the TV chef on The Nightly Show on Thursday.

He took a bow after the scene was played and laughed along as Gordon mimicked the actor’s sobbing face, adding that their similar haircuts made him look like Dawson’s father.

It followed James’ appearance on This Morning, where he appeared uncomfortable with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby asking where he had been since the teen drama ended in 2003.

“I have been on television the last 20 years, just to let you know,” he responded.

Let's hope James Van Der Dawsons Creek is a bit less prickly on @ITVNightlyShow than he was with @Schofe @hollywills this morning! — Anne Vosser (@AnneVosser) March 30, 2017

But the 40-year-old seemed perfectly at ease as he chatted with the famously potty-mouthed TV chef about his career.

If he felt offended, he got his own back as he gave Gordon some creative instructions to make a salad.

As well as giving him a very particular method to “warm up” a cucumber, he made him scoop up cottage cheese with his hands, insisting it was a Van Der Beek family recipe.

The actor was in the UK to talk about his new show Carters Get Rich, set in Milton Keynes.

“I have asked people what it (Milton Keynes) is like, and I have yet to find a person who says that I must go there,” he said.

The show will see him play an “obnoxious” American millionaire intent on buying an app created by an 11-year-old boy.

The Nightly Show with Gordon Ramsay continues on ITV at 10pm on Friday. Carters Get Rich will also debut on Friday at 8pm on Sky 1.