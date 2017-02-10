Gordon Ramsay is giving brutal food reviews on Twitter

Back to Showbiz Home

Gordon Ramsay is as famous for his put-downs (which involve shouting at people) as he is for his cooking and it looks like he’s bringing his derision straight to your Twitter feed.

Brave souls have been tagging the TV chef in tweets showing food they’ve made with devastating, but hilarious, results.

Obviously, people were finding it pretty darn funny, but Gordon isn’t just about the negatives. Look at all the support he’s giving these fans.

He may be brutal, but how else are amateurs supposed to get better?
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Gordon Ramsay, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz