Gordon Ramsay is giving brutal food reviews on Twitter

Gordon Ramsay is as famous for his put-downs (which involve shouting at people) as he is for his cooking and it looks like he’s bringing his derision straight to your Twitter feed.

Brave souls have been tagging the TV chef in tweets showing food they’ve made with devastating, but hilarious, results.

@GordonRamsay what do you think of my first attempt cooking pic.twitter.com/wcTb5e6qsP — Jamie Chambers (@jaychambers21) February 8, 2017

Who stole your Asparagus tips ? Lost for words https://t.co/FoJWu2MAj0 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 8, 2017

@GordonRamsay what would you give my Fry up out of ten ??? pic.twitter.com/6s5PC77KBG — ⚒Steve O'Sullivan⚒ (@TheSullis) February 8, 2017

Obviously, people were finding it pretty darn funny, but Gordon isn’t just about the negatives. Look at all the support he’s giving these fans.

Millie let it rest before you slice it, good luck https://t.co/8dNughufUu — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 8, 2017

Looking good John now slice into it !!!! https://t.co/JZvk6eAAEQ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 7, 2017

He may be brutal, but how else are amateurs supposed to get better?