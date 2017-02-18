Gordon Ramsay has started reviewing people's rubbish dinners on Twitter and it's gloriously brutal

It’s no secret that Gordon Ramsay doesn’t hold back when it comes to his critique of food.

And now it seems he’s bringing that brutality to the people of Twitter by retweeting pictures of people’s rubbish dinners with a cutting caption of his thoughts.

Here’s a taste of the burns he’s been serving up:

@GordonRamsay rate the level of doneness on this steak from raw to piece of old shoe pic.twitter.com/cGKRE7ez6b — John (@johngeorges22) February 17, 2017

If that's Chicken Parmesan then I'm running for the next president..... https://t.co/WQ6MvGhA11 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 17, 2017

(He probably shouldn’t joke about that, anything can happen these days).

Heart Attack on a Plate https://t.co/RzXhfcu4dw — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 17, 2017

Even some of the more impressive looking dishes still don’t get Chef Ramsay’s approval.

@GordonRamsay rate my presentation on these potato wedges? pic.twitter.com/wGbcqvDNuf — Anthony Molina (@big_mo66) February 17, 2017

8 dots of ketchup with Avocado (weird)and fried potatoes wedges, are you a student? https://t.co/YMH8gaq5Yr — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 17, 2017

He’s not easily fooled, though.

@GordonRamsay what do you think about my chicken pot pie made from scratch? pic.twitter.com/7QIz3dZgcX — Rivesh (@xrivesh) February 17, 2017

You bought it ! Your box is in the back ground https://t.co/PxUnTpGWdh — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 17, 2017

It’s just a shame he can’t recreate this glorious moment with this lot over the internet.

