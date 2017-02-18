Gordon Ramsay has started reviewing people's rubbish dinners on Twitter and it's gloriously brutal

It’s no secret that Gordon Ramsay doesn’t hold back when it comes to his critique of food.

And now it seems he’s bringing that brutality to the people of Twitter by retweeting pictures of people’s rubbish dinners with a cutting caption of his thoughts.

Here’s a taste of the burns he’s been serving up:

(He probably shouldn’t joke about that, anything can happen these days).

Even some of the more impressive looking dishes still don’t get Chef Ramsay’s approval.

He’s not easily fooled, though.

It’s just a shame he can’t recreate this glorious moment with this lot over the internet.

