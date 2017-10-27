Gordon Ramsay hailed as rival to Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp for cocaine doc

Fans of Gordon Ramsay have hailed him as a rival to Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp as they praised his new documentary about cocaine.

The celebrity chef travelled to Colombia for the second part of Gordon On Cocaine, as he explored how the UK’s use of the drug impacts the country, before meeting dealers and users back at home.

One viewer wrote: “Thank you @GordonRamsay for making #GordonOnCocaine, this underworld is dark, scary and grabs the vulnerable….”

Another viewer praised the documentary as the “best programme on TV at the moment” as one more said: “Move aside @RossKemp – @GordonRamsay is on the case.”

Another wrote: “@GordonRamsay giving Louis Theroux a run for his money! This documentary is brilliant,” while another fan said: “Gordon Ramsay, the new Louis Theroux. Who’d have thought it.”
