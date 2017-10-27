Gordon Ramsay hailed as rival to Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp for cocaine doc

Fans of Gordon Ramsay have hailed him as a rival to Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp as they praised his new documentary about cocaine.

The celebrity chef travelled to Colombia for the second part of Gordon On Cocaine, as he explored how the UK’s use of the drug impacts the country, before meeting dealers and users back at home.

Just under an hour on @ITV, it's Part 2 of #GordonOnCocaine and I see firsthand how the deadly drug gets to our shores... pic.twitter.com/CNava6KrdZ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) October 26, 2017

One viewer wrote: “Thank you @GordonRamsay for making #GordonOnCocaine, this underworld is dark, scary and grabs the vulnerable….”

Thank you @GordonRamsay for making #GordonOnCocaine this underworld is dark, scary and grabs the vulnerable.... — Amy Nettleton (@amynettleton1) October 26, 2017

Another viewer praised the documentary as the “best programme on TV at the moment” as one more said: “Move aside @RossKemp – @GordonRamsay is on the case.”

@GordonRamsay Best programme on TV at the moment! #GordonOnCocaine — Jordan Watson (@J_Wat17) October 26, 2017

Another wrote: “@GordonRamsay giving Louis Theroux a run for his money! This documentary is brilliant,” while another fan said: “Gordon Ramsay, the new Louis Theroux. Who’d have thought it.”

@GordonRamsay giving Louis Theroux a run for his money! This documentary is brilliant #GordonOnCocaine — Mariella (@mariellafrend) October 26, 2017