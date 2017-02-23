Good Morning Britain hosts try the dab
Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins have attempted the dab dance craze on air.
The presenters had a go at the move on Wednesday morning’s breakfast show.
#Dab @GMB pic.twitter.com/fQP04kdw2h— Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 23, 2017
Charlotte joked after reading the latest headlines and doing the move: “There you are, I think we’ve probably officially killed it off!”
Susanna added: “But kids everywhere do it don’t they?”
My kids will be so embarrassed ! @GMB #Dab https://t.co/wTmUe2ws3E— Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) February 23, 2017
Not all viewers were keen:
Why did they just dab on good morning britain😭😭— ≈ s o p h i e (@Sophie_Silk) February 23, 2017
ok so tell my why when I looked at my tele I saw all 3 presenters on good morning Britain dab 3 times?— scharrr (@ScharineAyree) February 23, 2017
PEOPLE ON GOOD MORNING BRITAIN NEED TO STOP DABBING— Ćhłöê (@Chloeee_Chloeee) February 23, 2017
It really wasn’t that bad!
