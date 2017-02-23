Good Morning Britain hosts try the dab

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins have attempted the dab dance craze on air.

The presenters had a go at the move on Wednesday morning’s breakfast show.

Charlotte joked after reading the latest headlines and doing the move: “There you are, I think we’ve probably officially killed it off!”

Susanna added: “But kids everywhere do it don’t they?”

Not all viewers were keen:

Why did they just dab on good morning britain😭😭 — ≈ s o p h i e (@Sophie_Silk) February 23, 2017

ok so tell my why when I looked at my tele I saw all 3 presenters on good morning Britain dab 3 times? — scharrr (@ScharineAyree) February 23, 2017

PEOPLE ON GOOD MORNING BRITAIN NEED TO STOP DABBING — Ćhłöê (@Chloeee_Chloeee) February 23, 2017

It really wasn’t that bad!