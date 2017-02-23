Good Morning Britain hosts try the dab

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins have attempted the dab dance craze on air.

The presenters had a go at the move on Wednesday morning’s breakfast show.

Charlotte joked after reading the latest headlines and doing the move: “There you are, I think we’ve probably officially killed it off!”

Susanna added: “But kids everywhere do it don’t they?”

Not all viewers were keen:

It really wasn’t that bad!
