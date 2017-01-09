Golden Globes offer moving tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
The 74th Golden Globes ceremony offered a moving tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds just weeks after their deaths.
The actresses were buried together earlier this week during a private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills following their deaths just a day apart.
The awards ceremony played clips of the two from their most well-known parts as well as family footage.
Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7— Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017
Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother, Todd, thanked the awards for their tribute.
Aaand I'm balling. Such a sad and beautiful tribute to Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher!😭 #RIPCarrieFisher #RIPDebbieReynolds #GoldenGlobes— Jennie Nicholson (@jennieshaaw) January 9, 2017
Carrie and Debbie. :( #GoldenGlobes— Jennifer Armstrong (@jmkarmstrong) January 9, 2017
Thank you. #GoldenGlobes Beautiful tribute. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, legends.👏👏👏👏— Cátilem Santos (@cattysantos) January 9, 2017
Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.
Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after her daughter’s death.
