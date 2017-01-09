Golden Globes offer moving tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Back to Showbiz Home

The 74th Golden Globes ceremony offered a moving tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds just weeks after their deaths.

The actresses were buried together earlier this week during a private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills following their deaths just a day apart.

The awards ceremony played clips of the two from their most well-known parts as well as family footage.

Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother, Todd, thanked the awards for their tribute.

Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after her daughter’s death.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Golden Globes, Princess Leia, Star Wars, Todd Fisher

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz