Golden Globes nominations: Sally Hawkins leads way with The Shape Of Water

The Shape Of Water netted the most nominations for the 75th Golden Globes, with star Sally Hawkins leading the way for British talent.

The film scored nominations in seven categories including best motion picture drama, where it will face Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, while Hawkins was nominated for best actress in a drama movie.

In that category she will face Meryl Streep in The Post, it was announced in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday.

The nominations were announced in Beverly Hills (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Gary Oldman’s performance as Winston Churchill was nominated for best actor in a drama movie where he will face Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread.

Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Daniel Kaluuya, Claire Foy, Jude Law, Ewan McGregor, David Thewlis and Alfred Molina also netted nominations as did Ireland’s Saoirse Ronan.

The announcements were made by Kristen Bell, Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund and Sharon Stone at the Beverly Hilton hotel where comedian Seth Meyers will host the awards ceremony on January 7.