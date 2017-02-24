Gold statue of Kanye West as Jesus unveiled by British artist in Hollywood

A British artist who unveiled a gold statue of Kanye West in a crucifixion pose in Hollywood says his sculpture is a comment on celebrities being treated as “godlike characters”.

The statue, called False Idol, depicts West as Jesus Christ, wearing a crown of thorns, gold chains, a cloth and Yeezy trainers.

The artist behind the sculpture, known by the pseudonym Plastic Jesus, said it was inspired by the way West is treated by the media and the public.

The statue of Kanye West (Plastic Jesus)

He told the Press Association: “The inspiration for the piece is how we build celebrities up to godlike characters in a way which doesn’t give them any room to be human once they reach that status.

“When Kanye West went into a medical facility last year, people were after a pound of flesh in the same way as with Britney Spears a few years ago.

“Kanye is a talented musician and producer. His career has transitioned to another level in terms of celebrity status.

“But he’s certainly played into this role. He’s referred to himself as a Jesus-like figure.”

(Plastic Jesus)

The life-size sculpture of Kanye was placed on Hollywood Boulevard, close to the site of the Oscars, which take place on Sunday.

The hollow-resin statue with gold metallic paint took about six weeks to create and the head was made by Ginger, a Las Vegas-based street artist famed for his statue of a naked Donald Trump.

Plastic Jesus hit the headlines last year when he built a wall around Mr Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, topped with razor wire, miniature US flags and Keep Out signs.

Donald Trump’s star (Plastic Jesus)

The artwork was in response to the US president’s proposal to build a wall along America’s border with Mexico to stem illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

The artist, who moved from the UK to the US a decade ago, had previously posted No Trump Anytime parking signs on street corners in Los Angeles.

The sculpture of West will be shown at an exhibit called Anesthesia: The Art of Oblivion in West Hollywood on Friday and Saturday.