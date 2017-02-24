Gogglebox viewers really missed the Moffatts on the new series

Gogglebox viewers have shared how much they miss the Moffatt family as the new series kicked off on Channel 4.

While many of the familiar households returned to the Friday night programme, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! jungle queen Scarlett and her parents were absent.

As the families reacted to recent shows such as SS-GB and Dragon’s Den, fans felt the loss of the Moffatts’ famous quick wits.

#gogglebox is the gift that keeps on giving! Missing the Moffatt family.. — Lisa (@Lisa_CMN) February 24, 2017

Channel 4 really need to bring the Moffatt's and Steph and Dom back! #Gogglebox — Michael Gleeson (@Michael_Gleeson) February 24, 2017

Their clever comments were particularly missed when the on-screen viewers tuned into Channel 5′s Cruising With Jane McDonald, where the former Loose Woman broke into song from a boat.

While the show’s stars joked they would have thrown McDonald overboard, it wasn’t quite the same.

But it appears that Moffatt was there in spirit, joining in the discussion over Twitter.

She gave a shout-out to one of her former co-stars…

.@DaveAndShirley loving your hair Shirley (autospelling before) looking beautiful #Gogglebox — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) February 24, 2017

And she definitely had something to say about Jon Richardson’s programme featuring a business that sells jars full of freshly captured air…

New business plan (you listening dragons den) I want £100 for 10% of my business to buy some jars and fill them with pure air 😂 #Gogglebox — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) February 24, 2017

We’re right behind you there, Scarlett.