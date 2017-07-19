Gogglebox Ireland are looking for you

Were you sitting at home last year watching Gogglebox Ireland thinking we should totally be on that show?

Well, now is your chance - TV3’s Gogglebox Ireland is on the lookout for new faces to join Ireland’s most opinionated TV fans.

The team are looking for “long-term couples, brothers and sisters, retired people and sporty lads”.

They’ve also added that they would never say ‘No’ to a nun or a priest.

Series two of the smash hit show added favourites such as Dawn and Dale from Cork and Tadgh and his granny Ettie from Clare.

Could you be the star of series three?

The hit show is back this Autumn and if you think you've got what it takes, drop us an email at casting@kiteentertainment.com and tell us who's in your gang, where you're based and what you like to watch together.