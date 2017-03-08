Gogglebox had viewers playing along with a spelling bee and reading lips (with mixed success!)

Back to Showbiz Home

Gogglebox Ireland had viewers doubting their own spelling ability (or lack thereof) on TV3 this evening.

The Goggleboxers were in a mood for TV games, playing along with a spelling bee and a ‘Read my Lips’ competition.

There was more debate about the Sky 1 spelling bee, in particular the correct spelling of marmalade...

The gang also joined in with Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on TV3, although the Tully twins from Cavan were less impressed with that duo. “Anto and Dec are a bit like you and me Neal, except we are better looking,” said Fergal.

However, it was a ‘Read my Lips’ game, featuring Brendan O’Carroll in character as Mrs Brown, which took most of the attention.

People also enjoyed the reactions to the now famous drive-thru ashes.

The Ash Wednesday service for commuters in Glenamaddy, Co. Galway, which was covered on the RTÉ News, provoked plenty of comment on the priest’s ‘crossing’ skills.
KEYWORDS: gogglebox, ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz