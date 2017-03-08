Gogglebox had viewers playing along with a spelling bee and reading lips (with mixed success!)

Gogglebox Ireland had viewers doubting their own spelling ability (or lack thereof) on TV3 this evening.

The Goggleboxers were in a mood for TV games, playing along with a spelling bee and a ‘Read my Lips’ competition.

There was more debate about the Sky 1 spelling bee, in particular the correct spelling of marmalade...

After that spelling shocker, Des is being chased by the producers of "Are you smarter than a 10 year old!" #GoggleboxIRL #Marmalade pic.twitter.com/F3VQCxnhfR — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 8, 2017

***frantically googles how to spell marmalade***#GoggleboxIRL — Billy Passmore (@billypassmore) March 8, 2017

Jasus christ marmalade I was so sure I'm a bad father lol 😁 😂 😂 😂 😂 #GoggleboxIRL #TV3 — Des Grufferty (@alexdesgruff13) March 8, 2017

The gang also joined in with Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on TV3, although the Tully twins from Cavan were less impressed with that duo. “Anto and Dec are a bit like you and me Neal, except we are better looking,” said Fergal.

However, it was a ‘Read my Lips’ game, featuring Brendan O’Carroll in character as Mrs Brown, which took most of the attention.

#GoggleboxIRL Anita & Tracie Dead Batteries and Orange Balls! 😂😂 — Tracey Byrne (@MissMajorB) March 8, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂 "yea it was dead batteries" 😂😂😂#GoggleboxIRL wtf has that got to do with ireland 😂😂😂😂 @GoggleboxIRLTV3 — Robbie Carthy (@robbiex21) March 8, 2017

A true friend always lies to save your feelings 😂#GoggleboxIRL — Lor (@monkeygirl25) March 8, 2017

Did anyone else who didn't see the Saturday night takeaway just try and play that game or was I on my own 😂 #GoggleboxIRL — Gemma (@96Gems) March 8, 2017

People also enjoyed the reactions to the now famous drive-thru ashes.

The Ash Wednesday service for commuters in Glenamaddy, Co. Galway, which was covered on the RTÉ News, provoked plenty of comment on the priest’s ‘crossing’ skills.

#GoggleboxIRL ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if God doesn't want ya the devil must 😂😂 — Caroline Burke (@caroburke1990) March 8, 2017

Welcome to Ireland where we judge a priest on the ash cross they make on a person's forehead. 😂#GoggleboxIRL — Katie (@lokitheassguard) March 8, 2017

#GoggleboxIRL he didn't do the cross very well 😂 — Sunnyreigns 🎊🎆👑 (@sunbabe08) March 8, 2017