Gogglebox had viewers playing along with a spelling bee and reading lips (with mixed success!)
Gogglebox Ireland had viewers doubting their own spelling ability (or lack thereof) on TV3 this evening.
The Goggleboxers were in a mood for TV games, playing along with a spelling bee and a ‘Read my Lips’ competition.
There was more debate about the Sky 1 spelling bee, in particular the correct spelling of marmalade...
"MarMARlade"....is he serious?! 🙊 #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/y2KIDHspYM— The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) March 8, 2017
After that spelling shocker, Des is being chased by the producers of "Are you smarter than a 10 year old!" #GoggleboxIRL #Marmalade pic.twitter.com/F3VQCxnhfR— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 8, 2017
***frantically googles how to spell marmalade***#GoggleboxIRL— Billy Passmore (@billypassmore) March 8, 2017
Gogglebox never fails to amuse me!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #marmalade #marmarlade @alexdesgruff13 #getout #GoggleboxIRL— Anne-Marie ❤ (@annerz_fla) March 8, 2017
Jasus christ marmalade I was so sure I'm a bad father lol 😁 😂 😂 😂 😂 #GoggleboxIRL #TV3— Des Grufferty (@alexdesgruff13) March 8, 2017
The gang also joined in with Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on TV3, although the Tully twins from Cavan were less impressed with that duo. “Anto and Dec are a bit like you and me Neal, except we are better looking,” said Fergal.
However, it was a ‘Read my Lips’ game, featuring Brendan O’Carroll in character as Mrs Brown, which took most of the attention.
DEAD BATTERIES! 😂😂😂 #GoggleboxIRL I think I just died! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZYbsKYGZjW— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 8, 2017
They're all playing now! #OrangeBalls #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/YlIngRVfLW— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 8, 2017
#GoggleboxIRL Anita & Tracie Dead Batteries and Orange Balls! 😂😂— Tracey Byrne (@MissMajorB) March 8, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂 "yea it was dead batteries" 😂😂😂#GoggleboxIRL wtf has that got to do with ireland 😂😂😂😂 @GoggleboxIRLTV3— Robbie Carthy (@robbiex21) March 8, 2017
A true friend always lies to save your feelings 😂#GoggleboxIRL— Lor (@monkeygirl25) March 8, 2017
Did anyone else who didn't see the Saturday night takeaway just try and play that game or was I on my own 😂 #GoggleboxIRL— Gemma (@96Gems) March 8, 2017
People also enjoyed the reactions to the now famous drive-thru ashes.
The Ash Wednesday service for commuters in Glenamaddy, Co. Galway, which was covered on the RTÉ News, provoked plenty of comment on the priest’s ‘crossing’ skills.
An old idea #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/z6BwRlO8Zz— Some Dad (@_SomeDad) March 8, 2017
#GoggleboxIRL ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if God doesn't want ya the devil must 😂😂— Caroline Burke (@caroburke1990) March 8, 2017
Welcome to Ireland where we judge a priest on the ash cross they make on a person's forehead. 😂#GoggleboxIRL— Katie (@lokitheassguard) March 8, 2017
#GoggleboxIRL he didn't do the cross very well 😂— Sunnyreigns 🎊🎆👑 (@sunbabe08) March 8, 2017
It's the drive thru baptism I want to see #GoggleboxIRL— johnny osullivan (@putlock) March 8, 2017
