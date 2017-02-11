Glitz of La La Land versus gritty I, Daniel Blake for top Bafta prize

Glittery Hollywood musical La La Land will battle gritty British drama I, Daniel Blake for the top prize at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield and Hugh Grant are among the UK stars hoping to walk away with Bafta acting gongs.

Emily Blunt in The Girl on The Train

Emily has received a leading actress nod for her role in The Girl On The Train, while Andrew is nominated for leading actor for playing a US Army medic in Mel Gibson’s film Hacksaw Ridge.

While Andrew’s performance has won critical praise, he faces stiff competition from Casey Affleck, who has already won a Golden Globe for his performance in Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck in Manchester By The Sea

They will both compete against La La Land’s Ryan Gosling, who also scored a Golden Globe, Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

Emily will go head-to-head with Meryl Streep for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, Amy Adams for Arrival, Golden Globe winner Emma Stone for La La Land and Natalie Portman for her portrayal of former first lady Jackie Kennedy in Jackie.

Jake in Nocturnal Animals (©Universal Pictures International)

Hugh received a supporting actor nod for his role opposite Meryl in Florence Foster Jenkins and will compete against fellow Brits Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is nominated for Nocturnal Animals, and Dev Patel, who got a nod for Lion.

They will take on American stars Mahershala Ali and Jeff Bridges, for Moonlight and Hell Or High Water respectively.

Moonlight (Ian West/PA)

Dave Johns and Hayley Squires in I, Daniel Blake (PA/Entertainment One)

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in Fences (Paramount Pictures)

Skyfall star Naomie Harris is nominated in the supporting actress category for playing a drug-addicted mother alongside Ali in Moonlight, while I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires is nominated in the same category for her role as a young woman scraping by in the welfare system.

They will compete with Manchester By The Sea’s Michelle Williams, Lion star Nicole Kidman and perceived frontrunner Viola Davis for Fences.

The Lion stars party in Beverly Hills (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Philosophical sci-fi Arrival and Tom Ford’s noir thriller Nocturnal Animals both received nine nominations while Manchester By The Sea had six.

I, Daniel Blake, the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, as well as Hacksaw Ridge and Lion will compete for five awards.

The statuettes will be handed out at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall.