Glenn Close to receive lifetime achievement prize at Zurich Film Festival

Glenn Close will receive the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival, it has been announced.

The lifetime achievement prize, which is the festival’s most prestigious honour, will be presented to the Fatal Attraction star on October 1.

Glenn Close (Yui Mok/PA)

Close will attend the festival to unveil her new film The Wife, in which she stars opposite Jonathan Pryce and Annie Starke, alongside director Bjorn Runge.

In the movie she plays a woman who sacrificed her own ambitions for the sake of her husband and his career and confronts him about it the night before he collects the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Jonathan Pryce (Ian West/PA)

Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri, co-directors of the festival, said: “We’re honoured to present Glenn Close with our Golden Icon Award at this year’s Festival.

“From her commanding portrayal of Patty Hewes in Damages to the glorious Marquise de Merteuil in Stephen Frears’ Dangerous Liaisons via Alex Forrest and Cruella De Vil, Glenn Close has brought her extraordinary presence to countless memorable roles over a truly formidable career.

“We are delighted to welcome her to Zurich and screen her latest film The Wife.”

The Zurich Film Festival will run from September 28 to October 8.