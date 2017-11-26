Glee actress Naya Rivera accused of domestic battery

Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been charged with domestic violence against her husband.

The 30-year-old actress – who played cheerleader Santana Lopez in the hit TV show – was arrested in Chesapeake, West Virginia, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The office posted a message on Twitter which said: “Naya Marie Rivera (30 of Woodland Hills CA) arrested overnight for domestic battery on husband in Chesapeake, WV.”

A sheriff’s office statement said the star’s husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, claimed she struck him in the head and face.

A reporter from local news station WSAZ shared a photograph and a brief video clip online, showing the actress appearing at Kanawha County Courthouse.

In the footage Rivera is told she is being charged with “misdemeanor domestic battery”.

She was released after the arraignment.

Rivera and Dorsey were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2014. They welcomed a son together in September 2015.