Glastonbury's replacment festival is coming to Ireland

As announced earlier this year, there will be Glastonbury festival next year as the farm is due to have a fallow year.

The break is to allow the site, village and wildlife time to rest before 200,000 people descend on it for the event in 2019.

But don’t worry fans the BBC have announced that they are throwing an replacement festival called ‘The Biggest Weekend’.

Wait for it …..

It’s coming to Ireland!

The festival will take place in Belfast along with three cities in England, Scotland, Wales.

New music festival for 2018 taking in four sites in four nations over four days. @BBCMusic plans #TheBiggestWeekend: https://t.co/NSeOyfC5iG pic.twitter.com/xwWbaa5AZP — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 24, 2017

Each city will each host one event each across the May bank holiday, 25 - 28 in 2018.

It is currently unknown if any acts to be announced will play more than one date.

Bob Shennan, Director BBC Radio and Music said in a statement: “BBC Music has a strong history of bringing the nation together for some special moments, and this is the biggest single music event ever attempted by the BBC. We will be celebrating the diversity of music from four different corners of the country, bringing the best UK music to the world and the best global music to the UK.”