Glastonbury welcomes Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been added to this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, 54, is the guest of honour at a new drive-in movie area, Cineramageddon.

Glastonbury also announced its first astronaut, Nasa’s Mike Massimino, at the festival, while Liam Gallagher will sing on The Other Stage.

Liam Gallagher, Johnny Depp and NASA astronaut Mike Massimino added to #Glastonbury2017 bill + final poster!

Depp will introduce his personal choice of films, which will be screened through the night on June 22, and discuss his selections with filmmaker Julien Temple.

His film choices include Withnail & I, of which Depp says: “No film has ever made me laugh more, or filled me with so much joy and dread.”

The star’s other choices are his own movies Dead Man, which he describes as “an epic visual poem” and The Libertine, of which he is very “proud” and says: “This is one of those films that got lost in the shuffle.”

Astronaut and US engineer Massimino flew on two shuttle missions to repair the Hubble telescope.

This year’s event is being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.