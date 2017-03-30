Glastonbury line-up compared to an 'aerobics class' playlist as fans criticise Katy Perry inclusion

Glastonbury organisers have revealed the first line-up poster ahead of this summer’s festival.

Fans on Twitter appeared divided over the inclusion of Katy, with one person accusing the festival of turning into the more pop-infused V fest.

Another critic, Lindsey Williams, said the festival’s line-up was more like an “aerobics class, not a rock festival”.

Ross Holt said the festival had gone downhill, writing: “Glastonbury used to be brilliant now they have Katie caterwauling Perry. Total s***.”

@emilyeavis Are there many artists left to announce? Are you holding back the non pop announcements? — Vexed Anemone (@VexedAnemone) March 30, 2017

What is going on with #Glastonbury this year? Ed Sheeran + Katy Perry? It’s like an aerobics class, not a rock festival! — Lindsey Williams (@LindseyW_Paris_) March 30, 2017

@emilyeavis, When did Glastonbury turn in to vfestival? — james bullen (@jmufcb) March 30, 2017

However, other fans leapt to the defence of festival organiser Emily Eavis for inviting Katy.

Glastonbury goers implying that Katy Perry is a "guilty pleasure" should have their tickets automatically confiscated — Gemma Samways (@gemtriesharder) March 30, 2017

Guys. @katyperry at @GlastoFest did not call this one. Super happy. @emilyeavis was this your call? You're having a hug from me 💜 — Jolene Dover (@jolenedover) March 30, 2017

@emilyeavis congratulations.... amazing first lineup release! can't wait to see who else you have up your sleeve! — Kay Salmon (@kfsalmon) March 30, 2017

The festival has faced similar criticism from fans in the past, particularly in 2015 when a petition was launched to stop Kanye West headlining.