Glastonbury line-up compared to an 'aerobics class' playlist as fans criticise Katy Perry inclusion

Glastonbury organisers have revealed the first line-up poster ahead of this summer’s festival.

Fans on Twitter appeared divided over the inclusion of Katy, with one person accusing the festival of turning into the more pop-infused V fest.

Another critic, Lindsey Williams, said the festival’s line-up was more like an “aerobics class, not a rock festival”.

Ross Holt said the festival had gone downhill, writing: “Glastonbury used to be brilliant now they have Katie caterwauling Perry. Total s***.”

However, other fans leapt to the defence of festival organiser Emily Eavis for inviting Katy.

The festival has faced similar criticism from fans in the past, particularly in 2015 when a petition was launched to stop Kanye West headlining.
