Glamour magazine editor departs as title goes ‘digital first’
Glamour magazine’s long-serving editor Jo Elvin has stepped down as the title prepares to go “digital first”.
Conde Nast said Elvin, who launched the glossy magazine in 2001, was leaving in “light of the ongoing developments with the Glamour brand”.
The celebrity, fashion and beauty title announced last week that it would be printing a paper magazine only twice a year and that its online site would focus on beauty.
Elvin wrote on Instagram that it was time for “pastures new”.
“Excited for what’s next but terribly sad to be parting with the absolute best team in magazines,” she wrote, accompanied by a picture of herself with comedian Amy Schumer.
She said in a statement: “It is no exaggeration at all to say we have helped so many women mine the best out of their lives and that connection is what I will miss most of all.”
Conde Nast Britain chairman Nicholas Coleridge described Elvin as “one of the all-time greats”, saying “her fingerprints as an editor are on every page, in every headline, caption, podcast and joke”.
Elvin began her career on the teen publication Dolly magazine in Australia and worked as a publicist for Neighbours before forging a magazine career in London.
Her departure comes after Alexandra Shulman stepped down as editor of another Conde Nast title, British Vogue.
Edward Enninful was later appointed the first male editor of British Vogue.
