Glamour magazine editor departs as title goes ‘digital first’

Glamour magazine’s long-serving editor Jo Elvin has stepped down as the title prepares to go “digital first”.

Conde Nast said Elvin, who launched the glossy magazine in 2001, was leaving in “light of the ongoing developments with the Glamour brand”.

The celebrity, fashion and beauty title announced last week that it would be printing a paper magazine only twice a year and that its online site would focus on beauty.

Elvin wrote on Instagram that it was time for “pastures new”.

I have no idea how to sum up 17 years of an amazing job in one picture. I'm going with this because it represents the fact that wow, I had so much fun and was given so many incredible experiences, such as meeting my heroes, eg @amyschumer . But it's true, it's time for pastures new. I think the best thing about launching and editing Glamour has been the conversations I've had with readers. You really are the best audience of women (and I know, a lot of men) I could have ever wished for. Full statement in the link in my bio. Excited for what's next but terribly sad to be parting with the absolute best team in magazines. #elvinout A post shared by JoElvin (@joelvinglamour) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

“Excited for what’s next but terribly sad to be parting with the absolute best team in magazines,” she wrote, accompanied by a picture of herself with comedian Amy Schumer.

She said in a statement: “It is no exaggeration at all to say we have helped so many women mine the best out of their lives and that connection is what I will miss most of all.”

Conde Nast Britain chairman Nicholas Coleridge described Elvin as “one of the all-time greats”, saying “her fingerprints as an editor are on every page, in every headline, caption, podcast and joke”.

Elvin began her career on the teen publication Dolly magazine in Australia and worked as a publicist for Neighbours before forging a magazine career in London.

Her departure comes after Alexandra Shulman stepped down as editor of another Conde Nast title, British Vogue.

Edward Enninful was later appointed the first male editor of British Vogue.