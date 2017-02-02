Givenchy artistic director Riccardo Tisci leaves label

After nearly 12 years at Givenchy, designer Riccardo Tisci is leaving the French luxury label.

The Italian-born designer wrote a thank-you note on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a sunset, thanking “my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart.”

Riccardo at the end of his recent Paris show (Francois Mori/AP)

During his years at Givenchy, Tisci was beloved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

It wasn’t known where Tisci would land next.

The French couture house confirmed his departure to Women’s Wear Daily, which quoted sources calling the parting “mutual and amicable”.

Kim Kardashian is a fan of Riccardo’s work (Ian West/PA)

In a statement to WWD, Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Givenchy’s parent company, praised Tisci’s achievements.

“The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision,” it said in part.