Ginuwine tells CBB housemates he carries a gun after kidnap attempt

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ginuwine has said he carries a gun at home in the US after an attempted kidnap.

A clip shared ahead of Monday night’s programme shows the singer telling his housemates that he got a firearm after an incident in Washington DC.

He said another car cut his off as he was driving, then someone got out and tried to walk around to the driver’s side.

“I know if they’d have got me, they would have took me … they would have kidnapped me” he said.

He continued: “I called my people and said, ‘Look I need my concealed and carried licence’.”

“I usually just keep it right here in a cushion of my seat, right here [in the car]. One in the chamber at all times,” he said.

Asked if it was a Glock, he said yes, adding: “I have three Glocks. All of them with 17 in them.”

Fellow American Malika Haqq said: “Wow, that’s illegal in LA.”

“So if someone pulls up, you are just straight shooting them?” asked comedian Daniel O’Reilly.

Ginuwine replied: “Yes, no questions asked. If they do that, that’s a wrap. I don’t want to do it but I would.”

Haqq chimed in: “Isn’t it so sad that this is like, the constant conversation?”

“Yes, because they don’t get that here,” said the singer.

The show has been at the centre of rumours since the weekend, when it was reported that Channel 5 was planning to axe both the normal and celebrity editions.

However, a spokesman said in a statement: “Channel 5 are committed to a further series of Big Brother and of Celebrity Big Brother later this year.”

