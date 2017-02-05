Gimmick-free Des Cahill a hit with DWTS judges as Dr Eva is sent home

Update: 8.30pm: Dr Eva Orsmond has been sent home from this week’s Dancing With The Stars.

Dr Eva and her partner Sean Smullen found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard; they didn’t get enough of the public vote to go through

Earlier:

Des Cahill cut out the gimmicks and concentrated on the dancing on tonight’s Dancing With The Stars - and it paid off with the judges.

Dancing a tango with partner Karen, this was a dressed-down Des who had clearly been paying attention in dance class this week.

The duo brought the drama with lots of significant looks across the floor - and some slaps too:

There were thumbs-up on twitter.

That Tango was Des Cahill's best effort. 5 #DWTSIrl — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) February 5, 2017

The judges liked that he cut out the gimmicks in favour of more proper dancing this week and gave Des and Karen a respectable 18 points...

...but it was a bit ’walk around-y’ for some people’s tastes:

@sportsdes more walking than stalking . Very true #DWTSIrl — Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) February 5, 2017

How could Loraine score Des a 7? He was walking more than dancing. #DWTSIrl — Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 5, 2017

I think Des isn't cut out for serious dances. #DWTSIrl — Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 5, 2017

I am sorry but that's the most unpassionate tango I have ever seen #DWTSIrl — european liberal (@europlias) February 5, 2017

What did you think?