Gimmick-free Des Cahill a hit with DWTS judges as Dr Eva is sent home

Update: 8.30pm: Dr Eva Orsmond has been sent home from this week’s Dancing With The Stars.

Dr Eva and her partner Sean Smullen found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard; they didn’t get enough of the public vote to go through

Earlier:

Des Cahill cut out the gimmicks and concentrated on the dancing on tonight’s Dancing With The Stars - and it paid off with the judges.

Dancing a tango with partner Karen, this was a dressed-down Des who had clearly been paying attention in dance class this week.

The duo brought the drama with lots of significant looks across the floor - and some slaps too:

There were thumbs-up on twitter.

The judges liked that he cut out the gimmicks in favour of more proper dancing this week and gave Des and Karen a respectable 18 points...

...but it was a bit ’walk around-y’ for some people’s tastes:

What did you think?
