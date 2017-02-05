Gimmick-free Des Cahill a hit with DWTS judges
Des Cahill cut out the gimmicks and concentrated on the dancing on tonight's Dancing With The Stars - and it paid off with the judges.
Dancing a tango with partner Karen, this was a dressed-down Des who had clearly been paying attention in dance class this week.
The duo brought the drama with lots of significant looks across the floor - and some slaps too:
From the #DessieSwim to the #DessieSMACK 😱#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/r9DazeABjp— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 5, 2017
There were thumbs-up on twitter.
That Tango was Des Cahill's best effort. 5 #DWTSIrl— Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) February 5, 2017
#DWTSIrl @sportsdes— Ann Murphy (@annmurphy2015) February 5, 2017
OMG! 👏👏👏👏👏
💃💃 I really enjoyed that ! 😊
@sportsdes that was brilliant, great dancing #DWTSIrl— Deirdre Conway (@deedee147) February 5, 2017
The judges liked that he cut out the gimmicks in favour of more proper dancing this week and gave Des and Karen a respectable 18 points...
...but it was a bit 'walk around-y' for some people's tastes:
@sportsdes more walking than stalking . Very true #DWTSIrl— Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) February 5, 2017
How could Loraine score Des a 7? He was walking more than dancing. #DWTSIrl— Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 5, 2017
I think Des isn't cut out for serious dances. #DWTSIrl— Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 5, 2017
I am sorry but that's the most unpassionate tango I have ever seen #DWTSIrl— european liberal (@europlias) February 5, 2017
What did you think?
