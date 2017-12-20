Gillian Anderson films ‘final scene’ as The X-Files’ Dana Scully

Gillian Anderson may have filmed her final scene as one half of Mulder and Scully.

The US actress has reprised her role as an FBI agent alongside David Duchovny in a new 10-part series of The X-Files following last year’s successful reboot.

And it appears filming is almost finished on the set of the popular sci-fi drama as Anderson posted on Twitter: “Our last scene!!!!!”

Alongside the message, she shared a photo with co-star Mitch Pileggi, who plays Walter Skinner in the show, which originally ran for nine series between 1993 and 2002, and led to two feature films.

Any further portrayals of Dana Scully for Anderson look doubtful, however, with the actress revealing she did not expect to return to the role after the current series had aired.

The show’s creator, Chris Carter, is also returning as executive producer, with production due to start in the summer.

The X-Files – which follows Duchovny’s Fox Mulder and Anderson’s Scully as they investigate paranormal events and UFOs – returned last year for a six-episode run and became the highest rating drama to be shown on Channel 5 at the time.

The first episode of the last series drew 5.1 million viewers and a 19% share of the television audience, setting a new record for the broadcaster.

In the US, the programme drew an average audience of nearly 16 million viewers, according to Fox.