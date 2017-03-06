Gigi is the conduit for more love between Middle East and US, says Tommy Hilfiger

Gigi Hadid’s stunning Vogue Arabia cover could help relations between America and the Middle East, according to designer Tommy Hilfiger.

The model appears on the front of the first issue of the magazine in a sequinned veil.

We present the first cover of Vogue Arabia photographed by @inezandvinoodh featuring Model of the Year @GigiHadid. pic.twitter.com/53NYElQc8t — Vogue Arabia (@VogueArabia) March 1, 2017

Tommy told gossip site TMZ the image was “beautiful”, adding: “I think it may increase the love between the Middle East and America.”

“Gigi is the conduit,” he added.

The model, who has some Palestinian ancestry, has said she was thrilled to have been selected for the cover of the magazine.

She said on Instagram: “I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogues is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures.

“Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of@voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… & learn and grow in doing so.”