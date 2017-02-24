Gigi Hadid nearly takes a catwalk tumble

Gigi Hadid just stopped herself from falling on the Milan catwalk.

The supermodel, 21, was showcasing designer label Moschino in Italy on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid (Matt Crossick/PA)

And she almost lost her balance during the Milan Fashion Week event, when one of her heels appeared to get tangled in her dress.

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk

at the Moschino show (Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock (8433422ad)



Gigi’s sister Bella and her friend Kendall Jenner also appeared in the same show, which took place during Milan Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid (Sicki/IPA/REX/Shutterstock (8433583b)



Bella wowed in a dress that appeared to be made entirely of watches.