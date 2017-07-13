Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik talk gender fluidity as they appear in US Vogue

Gigi Hadid has posed with boyfriend Zayn Malik on the front of US Vogue as they talked about gender fluidity in fashion.

The US supermodel also gushed about Malik’s prowess as a pie-maker and how he whisked her off on a romantic Valentine’s Day trip in an accompanying video interview.

Discussing how they wear each other’s wardrobe with the magazine’s Maya Singer, British singer Malik, 24, asked: “What was that t-shirt I borrowed the other day?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Inez and Vinoodh/US Vogue)

“I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

Hadid, 22, added: “It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment…”

She said: “If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat, I mean – I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, do the clothes feel right on you?”

Malik told the magazine: “It can seem like everyone’s doing the same thing. Gender, whatever — you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.”

baby, stylin. 💚👁 @zayn @voguemagazine @tonnegood @inezandvinoodh ❤️💛💚 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Asked about the most romantic thing former One Direction star Malik had ever done in a separate video interview, in which she answered 73 quickfire questions, Hadid said, “a boat trip and it was really nice”.

She said her favourite pie cooked by the chart star was “chicken and sweetcorn,” adding: “It’s like a hug.”

The couple, who have been an item for over a year-and-a-half, are pictured cuddling up together on the fashion tome’s cover, for which they were caught on camera by photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

:: The August issue of US Vogue is out on national newsstands on July 25.