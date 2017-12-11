Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya praises Golden Globe nomination ‘against odds’

Daniel Kaluuya has said he is in disbelief after receiving a debut Golden Globe nomination “against innumerable odds” for his role in Get Out.

The Londoner, 28, was nominated for best actor in a comedy for his break-out role in the dark satire that skewers racism by director Jordan Peele.

“I’m shocked … disbelief,” Kaluuya said after the announcement in Los Angeles on Monday.

“What a surreal experience to be embraced by the community against innumerable odds.

“Get Out was born out of the genius mind of Jordan Peele, to whom I will be forever grateful for believing in me and allowing me to help him tell a story so dear to him.

“A true once-in-a-lifetime experience. Salute to the cast, crew and King Peele.”

Get Out, which was nominated for best comedy, sees Kaluuya play a black man who travels to the rural home of his white girlfriend’s parents, where events take a dark twist and latent racism is exposed.

Also among the British talent celebrating their nominations was former winner Sally Hawkins, who was shortlisted for best actress with The Shape Of Water.

“What a beautiful gift,” she said in a statement. “I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me.”

Dame Helen Mirren was nominated for The Leisure Seeker (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Working with director Guillermo Del Toro and his team, she said, was one of the “most extraordinary heart expanding experiences”, adding: “I believe in magic and this is a magical thing.”

Hawkins, 41, from London, plays a mute cleaner who falls for an amphibian experiment in the Cold War-era fairy tale, which was also nominated for best drama film.

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes has separate best acting categories for comedies and dramas.

Hawkins’s latest nomination falls in the drama category, while her 2009 victory for her role in Mike Leigh’s Happy-Go-Lucky met the comedy criteria.

Jude Law was nominated for his role in The Young Pope (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Others to react to their nominations were The Crown’s Claire Foy, The Young Pope’s Jude Law and Dame Helen Mirren, who was nominated for The Leisure Seeker.

Foy, nominated for best actress in a drama series, thanked organisers and praised the “extraordinary” cast and crew on the series, which will be her last in the role as the Queen.

Dame Helen said she was “honoured” and thanked “the work of the two men in my life of this film”, director Paolo Virzi and co-star Donald Sutherland.

Law, nominated for best actor in a limited series, said he was pleased his work with “wonderful” director Paolo Sorrentino has been recognised.

Director Martin McDonagh said he was “thrilled” to hear his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri netted six nominations, including one for best drama.

The Londoner also thanked “good friends” Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, who star in the film.