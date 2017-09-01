Get excited for Will and Grace's return with this sneak peek
Will and Grace is back on screens this week and fans could not be more excited.
The 16-time Emmy winning show returns to air after 11-years, and it looks just as good as ever.
"Will and Grace are living together, Jack's across the hall, Karen's still rich - we just get back to business."
Will and Grace will broadcast on Thursday, September 28 on NBC.
Personally, we can't wait!
