Get Eurovision ready with The Late Late Show tonight

The Late Late Show will be a Eurovision extravaganza tonight with national treasure Johnny Logan wowing the crowds with his wit and charm.

The show will play host to a Eurovision sing off competition called EuroSingSong2017.

Among the hopeful contestants will be Marty Whelan, Crystal Swing's Derek Burke and Moon Boy's Rónán Johnston fighting it out for the much coveted title EuroSingSong2017 champion.

Also on the couch will be horse trainer Jessica Harrington who will be talking about working for The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood as well as her million euro winning streak of the Irish Grant National, Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Punchestown Gold Cup.

Finally comedian Bernard O'Shea will be generating a few belly laughs with his whimsical take on modern living.

As if all that wasn't enough, Ryan will be leaving the studio to meet some of the walkers taking part in this year's Darkness into Light.

The Late Late Show kicks off at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.