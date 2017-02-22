Geri shows off post-pregnancy figure in Instagram video

Geri Horner has shown she is back in shape just a month after giving birth to son Monty.

The former Spice Girl posted a video on Instagram of herself enjoying “art night” with her 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell.

Dressed in black jeans and a black jumper, Geri appears to have bounced back from pregnancy in no time and is looking as sleek as ever.

Art night 😂 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:11am PST

She giggles as she admits to her 355,000 Instagram followers that painting isn’t one of her talents and the camera then pans around to show Geri’s attempt at a woman.

“I’m really embarrassed,” she laughs.

Geri, 44, and her husband Christian Horner welcomed Monty on January 21.

Monty is two weeks old today 👶🏼x A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:36am PST

The singer has previously said she feels “incredibly lucky” to have conceived naturally at her age, adding: “I see it as a miracle.”