Geri shows off post-pregnancy figure in Instagram video
22/02/2017 - 14:55:08
Geri Horner has shown she is back in shape just a month after giving birth to son Monty.
The former Spice Girl posted a video on Instagram of herself enjoying “art night” with her 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell.
Dressed in black jeans and a black jumper, Geri appears to have bounced back from pregnancy in no time and is looking as sleek as ever.
She giggles as she admits to her 355,000 Instagram followers that painting isn’t one of her talents and the camera then pans around to show Geri’s attempt at a woman.
“I’m really embarrassed,” she laughs.
Geri, 44, and her husband Christian Horner welcomed Monty on January 21.
The singer has previously said she feels “incredibly lucky” to have conceived naturally at her age, adding: “I see it as a miracle.”
