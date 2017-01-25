Geri Horner to reflect on Spice Girls fame in BBC show on the 1990s

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner will reflect on her rise to fame while fronting a TV show on the 1990s.

The singer, 44, has signed up for her first major presenting role, on Geri’s Nineties: The Decade That Made Me, on BBC Two.

She will “reflect on her own incredible journey from turning 18 as a working class girl in Watford at the dawn of the decade through to international fame and fortune with the Spice Girls”.

The Spice Girls (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The show will look at the rave scene, boy bands, Brit Pop and Girl Power, and feature interviews with some of the star’s friends and family and big names from the decade.

The show comes as Geri is reported to have put her reunion with ex-Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton on hold to focus on her family.

Geri, who recently had her second child, said: “It was a decade of hope, opportunity and change, in all areas of life, a decade of freedom. The freedom to be yourself, make your own choices as expressed through music, fashion and politics.

Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown (Joel Ryan/PA)

“Personally, it was a journey of self-discovery, reflecting on some amazing things I am incredibly grateful to have experienced. I think the 90s was a very optimistic decade that proved that regardless of who you are and where you come from, you can evolve and change and dreams can come true.”

Jan Younghusband, head of music TV commissioning, said: “We are thrilled that Geri has agreed to share her first-hand insights as a leading woman in music, and how the influences of her life have shaped her as a performer.

Amy Winehouse performing at the 2007 Brit Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

“This will be a unique glimpse into the real world of the female global superstar in music and what it takes to be top of her game.”

Other music shows will include Amy Winehouse In Her Own Words – a portrait of the singer threaded together from previous BBC interviews – and a look at Primal Scream album Screamadelica, both on BBC Four.